Gubernatorial candidate Mary Taylor announces plan for tax system

Gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Governor Mary Taylor said that she plans to reshape Ohio's tax system into a more simple, fair and customer-focused system should she be elected governor.

Lt. Governor Taylor said this system will benefit individual and business taxpayers alike.

She detailed her plans at a meeting with the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce's Tax Committee on Wednesday.

Taylor said she wants to change the culture of tax collection in Ohio by reducing the income tax return to the size of a postcard, update tax withholding tables, avoid retroactive tax policy changes and install a Taxpayer Advocate within the Common Sense Initiative Office.

Taylor based her proposal on what she has heard from individual and business taxpayers.

"We have reduced taxes by $5 billion over the last six-and-a-half years, the most in the country. But too often, taxpayers still feel like it is too difficult to pay their taxes or work with our tax system. If we are going to ask Ohioans to pay taxes, we should make it as easy as possible for them to do it," Taylor said.

The centerpiece of her plan is reducing the personal income tax return to the size of a postcard like it was when Ohio's income tax was first collected in 1972. The form is currently 11 full-size pages with 60 pages of instructions.

"Tax collection is a necessary part of state government, ensuring we have the revenue to fund education, services to people struggling to lift themselves out of poverty and other important functions of government. That said, our tax collectors should treat taxpayers as customers and work to make compliance as easy as possible," Taylor said.

Another element of Taylor's plan is to reset Ohio's withholding tax tables, allowing taxpayers to keep their money instead of waiting for their April refund.

