UT grads have lowest student loan debt among Ohio's public colleges

The University of Toledo graduates have the lowest student loan debt among the state's public colleges, according to a recent analysis of student debt by LendEDU.

The average student debt per borrower was $24.437 for UT's class of 2016. This ranks the university the best among Ohio's public colleges and universities.

UT was also named 121 in the list of best public colleges for lowest student loan debt in the nation.

The university also boasts the lowest credit-per-hour undergraduate tuition and fees of any Ohio research university, and the third-lowest of any major public university in the state.

"Keeping a University of Toledo education affordable is a commitment we have made to our students and their families, and this study confirms we are keeping that promise," said UT president Sharon Gaber. "When you consider the positive impact a UT degree has on a graduate's social and income mobility, we are delivering an exceptional value to our students."

Ohio ranks 16 overall for its college students' debt load, which averages a little more than $29,500.

Classes for UT students start on Monday.

