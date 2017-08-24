UT offers tips for students on move-in day

Transitioning from high school to college is an exciting time for students, but can be a bit nerve-wrecking as well.

The University of Toledo wants to issue these reminders to students as they move in to help make the transition a little easier.

The university said the first things student need to do is pack your patience for the move-in process.

There are a lot of students moving in at the same time so things might not go as quickly as you would like them to. It's important to stay calm as you wait your turn and not lose your temper with your family or those who are helping you move in.

You should also make sure you bring the items you will need throughout the whole year, such as laundry supplies, bed sheets and towels.

UT also wants to remind students that some items are prohibited on campus.

These are items such as candles, George Foreman grills, amplified sound equipment, toasters and toaster ovens, toy weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Students will be able to get assistance with moving in from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

UT start classes back up on Monday.

