Toledo Zoo offers free admission to first responders Sept. 10

The day before the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is a special day at the Toledo Zoo.

It is the day they honor first responders with free admission to the Zoo.

"It has often been said that America is the land of the free, because of the brave. At the Toledo Zoo, we whole-heartedly agree," said the Zoo in a statement.

All military members, police, firefighters and EMTs can receive free admission to the zoo on September 10 with their professional ID or badge.

Other Zoo patrons can also thank the first responders for their bravery by signing the giant thank-you cards located in the Main Plaza.

These cards will then be presented to local safety organizations at 1:30 p.m.

Grandparents will also receive free admission on September 10.

