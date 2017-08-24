Man accused of killing Sierah Joughin back in court as attorneys prepare for Jan. trial

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a University of Toledo student is back in court Thursday.

James Worley is accused of killing Sierah Joughin when he abducted her as she was riding her bike in Fulton County in July 2016.

Worley's court appearance is an attorney planning session to make sure the case is on track to go to trial in January.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Worley was previously convicted in a prior abduction in 1990, a case that is eerily similar to Sierah's.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.