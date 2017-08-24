Man accused of killing Sierah Joughin back in court as attorneys - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of killing Sierah Joughin back in court as attorneys prepare for Jan. trial

The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a University of Toledo student is back in court Thursday. 

James Worley is accused of killing Sierah Joughin when he abducted her as she was riding her bike in Fulton County in July 2016.

Worley's court appearance is an attorney planning session to make sure the case is on track to go to trial in January

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Worley was previously convicted in a prior abduction in 1990, a case that is eerily similar to Sierah's. 

