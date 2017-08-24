Police investigating after reports of shots fired in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police investigating after reports of shots fired in west Toledo

Police are investigating a report of shots fired that called the SWAT team to west Toledo Thursday morning. 

The shooting occurred on the 1900 block of Berdan Avenue around 2 a.m. 

Toledo police were called to a home on that block after receiving reports of someone firing off a weapon. 

When police arrived they found shell casings, but had to leave that scene to check on another call of shots being fired a block away. 

Police say they then heard a dozen shots fired at the original house they were investigating around 2:30 a.m.

A SWAT team was called in to sweep the house. They used tear gas to enter the home and the SWAT robot to check out the basement.

Police say the team recovered two pistols, and rifle and a shot gun. 

Neighbors said that someone from the home had fired off shots on four different occasions since Wednesday. 

They said they were furious about the situation because a number of small children live in the neighborhood.

Police say there was no property damage as a result of the shots fired. 

Police say several people went willingly to the Safety Building for questioning. 

Police say this is an active investigation. 

