A local big winner gives advice to Powerball winner

Nine years ago, Natalie Bostelman lived a moment many only imagine in their dreams.

"When I saw my name on the check and $1 million super-prize winner, my whole life just changed in an instant," said Bostelman.

In 2008 Natalie Bostelman was entering Publishers Clearing House almost daily. She won a five-dollar amazon gift card and thought that was great until they showed up at her door.

"When I saw Publishers Clearing House come through the door my brain broke."

The odds weren't in her favor. They were actually 1 in 26 million, but still Natalie won one-million-dollars.

"I wasn't even thinking big picture,” said Bostelman. “I just thought it would be nice to win, but I think just being consistent and being positive those two things really helped me out."

While Natalie was lucky, the Powerball winner must be luckier.

A person playing the Powerball’s odds are 1 in 292 million with a jackpot of $700 million dollars.

Natalie took the lump sum and had close to $400,000. She spent the money on fun stuff like a new PlayStation, Madonna tickets and trips. She also invested some of her winnings, paying off debt and building her and her husband's dream home.

Natalie says her lucky win was a big blessing, but she has some advice for the Powerball winner.

"If you find yourself in a win fall, lucky you!” said Bostelman. “If you get tonight's win, give yourself a moment to breathe, if you have to take the next day off of work do so because I could not sleep for 24 hours."

She also suggests the Powerball winner gets a financial planner and accountant because all that money can be overwhelming.

Natalie is hoping her luck isn't out. She and some friends did enter a lottery for the Powerball drawing.

We have yet to see if this one also pays off for her.

