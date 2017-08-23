Students signing up to learn sign language at Perrysburg High School

Sign language is the third most used language in the country behind English and Spanish and Perrysburg High School offers a class teaching it.

Tyler Mitchell is a senior at Perrysburg. She says being it was hard being a new kid when she first moved to Ohio, but even harder when she was deaf and no one could communicate with her.

"I remember coming in freshman year and I was sitting at lunch,” Mitchell said, with an interpreter helping sign during the interview. “Everyone

is talking and chatting. And it's like, I cannot understand what's going on. So I'm just like that one girl just sitting there not paying attention at all."

Tyler wanted to see what she could do to change that. She says someone gave her the idea to start an ASL club, where students come in to practice sign language.

"Started having people to come in, and they were all willing to learn how to sign," Mitchell said. " And I was really excited and nervous at the same time."

Delta Covrett is the ASL teacher at Perrysburg High School. She says Tyler was the driving force behind starting the club.

“Being deaf, she's a pretty strong young lady and she wanted to make sure she had a strong following I guess,” Covrett says. “And from there, people really started to take an interest in what ASL really was."

She says students can go on to use signing in any job.

"If you're a nurse, oh my gosh I can't tell you in an emergency [the importance of] being able to have that language there immediately," Covrett said.

Covrett's goal is to have her students form a deeper understanding of what it is like to be deaf. Friendship is also key to the group.

"The language barrier, if we break that down we can be more inclusive. As a deaf student, they wouldn't have to feel as alone anymore,” junior Kelsey Rathman explained. “They can have friends because they'll know how to sign. "

Mitchell says the group is simply helping bringing people together.

"That really breaks down the language barrier between us," Mitchell said. "Because now I can find someone to communicate with, with my own language

and I don't feel left alone."

