Big Board Game of the Week: Bedford welcomes St. John's for interstate clash

Friday night football is finally back and there is a full slate of games set for Week 1 of Big Board Friday.

This week's game of the week picked by our viewers is St. John's bout against Bedford.

The Kicking Mules finished last season 8-3 with a trip to the playoffs. Head coach Jeff Wood says his biggest worry going into the game is St. John's size.

“They’re huge, they’re big, and they’re physical,” Coach Wood said. “Their offensive line probably averages 40 pounds more than ours. Their defensive line is big. They have two good linebackers inside and two good linebackers outside. We’re really going to have to stick with our techniques and run the triple option to perfection.”

St. John's finished 2016's season with a 6-4 record. Coach Larry McDaniel says he admires Bedford's ability to stick to the fundamentals.

“They’re very proficient at what they do,” Coach McDaniel said. “Coach Wood and his staff do a heck of a job. I watched a little bit of their tape and their kids really buy in to their system and they do a really good job of it. We’ve got our hands full for Friday.”

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Bedford.

