Rose Mary Latta passes away at 92

Rose Mary Latta, the wife of the late Rep. Delbert Latta and mother of Congressman Bob Latta, passed away Wednesday.

"“It is with great sadness that I announce that my Mom, Rose Mary Latta, passed away today and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," Rep. Latta said in a statement.

Latta was born in September of 1923 in Putnam County. After graduating high school in 1941, she became one of the millions of "Rosie the Riveters" assisting in the war effort.

In 1948, she married future congressman Delbert Latta, who passed away in 2016.

In his statement, Rep. Latta attributed part of his success to her mothering.

Mom always allowed us to be kids, and when we had a scrape, she was there. When I first entered school, I really didn’t want to be there. Mom would sit with me on the couch with her magnifying glass (due to her very poor eyesight) for hours, helping me learn to read. I credit my love of reading today to my Mom’s support and guidance.

Rose Mary Latta was 92.

