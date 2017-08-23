Toledo Memorial Park to add Last Call bell to 9/11 Memorial

Nearly 16 years ago, Americans everywhere were shaken to the core following the deadliest attack on U.S. soil in American history. Perhaps those most affected by the attack were first responders.

Sylvania first responders announced a special addition that will be added to a 9/11 memorial at Toledo Memorial Park just days before the anniversary.

A large custom bell will soon hang next to the large beam from one of the two Twin Towers that fell in New York City on the day. It will symbolize the Last Call during the interment of local first responders and forever remember the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice 16 years ago.

"It's something somebody would want to see because the main piece of it is from one of the 911 buildings," said Sylvania Township Fire Chief, Mike Ramm. "So that was brought to our community for our community. I think the bell just adds that piece and we would love people to come and look at its history."

Sylvania Township and Toledo Firefighters announced with Toledo Memorial Park that the bell will be cast on site to complete the 9/11 first responders memorial.

A company called Verdin's Bell Foundry out of Cincinnati will travel to Sylvania and start the process on September 9. The two-day casting process is open to the community to witness history.

"Once we get this bell cast we're going to ring it for the first time during the 911 ceremony on September 11," Jefferey Clegg of the cemetery said.

Clegg also said this is a every expensive addition to the memorial and they're asking for donations from the community.

Toledo Memorial Park also received two vehicles donated from local dealerships. They're selling tickets right now that will be raffled off.

