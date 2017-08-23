Police: Suspects break into N. Toledo golf course clubhouse, ste - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Suspects break into N. Toledo golf course clubhouse, steal beer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are searching for a group of subjects who broke into a golf course's clubhouse for beer.

According to police, the suspects broke a window of the clubhouse at Detwiler Golf Course in north Toledo.

Police say beer was the only item taken from the course.

The incident remains under investigation.

