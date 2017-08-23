Swanton students have extended summer thanks to construction

Students in the Swanton School District had a few extra days off before the start of the new semester.

District officials say planned major improvements happening throughout the schools forced them to postpone the start of school.

All that remains of the old middle school on Cherry Street is the gym that will become a sports complex. Over at Crestwood Elementary, they are adding six new classrooms.

All of the schools will have new air conditioning units, which district officials say both students and staff are happy about.

New superintendent Christopher Lake says the community has supported this project and was okay with starting classes late in order to finish the improvements.

"An exciting time,” Lake said. “We have just a whole lot going on. Obviously when you're adding new facilities and buildings the teachers are very anxious to get in and get started. The kids have been asking how construction is going. The whole community is really interested in what's going on here."

Even though school has not started yet, all sporting events are still going on as planned.

Superintendent Lake explained these projects did not cost the taxpayers any extra money because of smart fiscal responsibility in years past.

Even with the late start, Lake said Swanton will finish the school year just a week later than most other districts.

