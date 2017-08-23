Bowling Green releases drawings for new building at BG City Park - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Bowling Green releases drawings for new building at BG City Park

The city of Bowling Green released conceptual drawings for a new building at the Bowling Green City Park.

The Community Building will replace the old Veterans and Girl Scouts building in the park.

The Parks and Recreation Department will pay for the structure through bonds.

Construction will begin next August at the earliest.

