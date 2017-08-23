Ida man charged with murder in 9-month old's death

An Ida man faces charges of murder in the death of a nine-month old child left in his care.

Monroe police arrested Justin Davis, 32, last week after a baby girl in his care died from what doctors say was child abuse.

Police originally charged Davis with child abuse, however he was arraigned Wednesday on murder charges.

The Monroe Evening News reports an autopsy found the cause of death to be head trauma, likely from shaken baby syndrome.

Davis remains behind bars.

