ODOT raises awareness for 'Move Over' law

ODOT kicked off a big push to keep drivers, construction crews, utility workers and emergency crews safe on the road.

ODOT teamed up with local law enforcement agencies to raise awareness for Ohio's 'Move Over' law.

The goal of the law is to ensure drivers are cautious when they see law enforcement, emergency crews and work crews that work alongside the road.

"If you come up to lights flashing on the road, whether that's amber or the blue and red, you need to move over to the next lane if at all possible," Rebecca Shirling of ODOT said. "But if not you need to slow down."

The law took effect in 2013.

