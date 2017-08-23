Firefighter finishes cutting man's grass after health attack

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) - A Detroit-area man who apparently collapsed while cutting his grass doesn't have to worry about his lawn.

After the man was taken away in an ambulance, firefighter Chris Hudson stayed at the house in Taylor to finish the job.

Hudson tells WXYZ-TV he was raised "to help out somebody in need." He says cutting the ill man's grass was "nothing big" and took only 10 to 15 minutes Tuesday.

Someone witnessed the good deed and posted video on Facebook.

Information from: WXYZ-TV, http://www.wxyz.com

