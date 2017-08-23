Angel stolen from cemetery after sitting on grave for 56 years

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

An angel that had been sitting on a gravestone for more than 50 years in Bethel Cemetery in Rudolph is gone.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office says unknown suspects stole a large angel that was placed on the grave of the victim's mother. Police say the angel had been on the grave for approximately 56 years and had never been bothered with before.

The daughter of the woman buried there first noticed it was gone, and then contacted the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn says this is sickening, and disheartening. He says they have seen flowers stolen from cemeteries and vandalism but they have not seen anything harmed like this.

Wasylyshyn says depending on the value of the statue, this may be a serious theft.

"It's certainly very disrespectful. It's very wrong to steal from a cemetery, not that stealing is ever not wrong, but it's very unfortunate when you get something as emotional as a grave stone," Sheriff Wasylyshyn said.

He hopes through sharing the image on social media, someone will see the statue and return it.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn says the angel is a gray cement color standing at approximately three feet tall and 1'8" wide with an estimated base of 6" by 8". The angel was standing with open wings and holding flowers in its right hand.

