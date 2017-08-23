Police arrest man after escaping from police car, fleeing the sc - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police arrest man after escaping from police car, fleeing the scene

OAK HARBOR, OH (WTOL) -

Oak Harbor police arrested a man after a possible overdose call turned into a chase.

Police were called to the scene of a possible overdose at a gas station in Oak Harbor.

When police arrived, they found 31-year-old Cody Overmyer of Pennsylvania. Police say Overmyer had several warrants out for his arrest.

Police took Overmyer into custody and planned to take him to Erie County when the officer transporting him stopped at the police station to pick up some paperwork.

While stopped at the station, Overmyer escaped from the police car and fled on foot.

Overmyer was later found and taken into custody again. 

Overmyer is being charged with escape, theft, possession of drugs and inducing panic.

He is currently being held in the Ottawa County Jail.

