Toledo fire put out two-story fire

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred on Pinewood Avenue around 7;30 a.m.

Officials said the fire department had to force their way through the front door to fight the flames that spread to the first and second floors.

Crews said they didn't find anything inside to indicate that anyone is living in the home so they believe it is vacant.

They also say the electric meters are still intact.

An investigator was called to the scene to determine if the fire is suspicious.

