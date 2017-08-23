South Toledo businesses at risk for losing water after car crashes into fire hydrant

Toledo police were on the scene of a crash in south Toledo Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Southwyck and Cheynne Boulevard around 8 a.m.

Police say a driver suffered a diabetic reaction causing her to lose control of her car and hit a fire hydrant.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is going to be okay.

The crash caused excessive pressure on the water lines and two other hydrants to leak water.

Police say businesses in that area are at risk of losing water for awhile.

