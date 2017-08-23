Man arrested after exposing himself to teens at Family Video - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after exposing himself to teens at Family Video

(Source: Adrian Police Department) (Source: Adrian Police Department)
ADRIAN, MI (WTOL) -

Adrian police have found a man who they say is involved in an indecent exposure incident at a Family Video on Thursday. 

The incident occurred at the store on West Maumee Street around 10 a.m. 

Police say two 16-year-old girls were followed into the store by a man who exposed himself to them. 

The Adrian Police Department said they received hundreds of tips that led to the identification of the suspect.

Investigators believe there may be other people who were victimized by the man before this incident at various places around Lenawee County. 

If you have been a victim of a similar crime, police ask that you file a police report immediately if you have not yet done so.

The man is currently in custody on charges not related to this incident. 

