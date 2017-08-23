ODOT districts highlight importance of Move Over Law

Districts 1 and 2 of the Ohio Department of Transportation are bringing several agencies together to educate the public about Ohio's Move Over law.

The Move Over law states that anytime there are flashing lights, either amber or blue and red, motorists need to slow down and move over, if possible.

The law was originally passed in 2004, but was revised to not only include law enforcement and emergency vehicles, but also construction workers, maintenance vehicles and utility workers in 2013.

"The law increases safety for any workers in a work zone, but it also increases safety for the traveling public. Last year, 27 of the 28 fatalities in work zones were motorists," said Rebecca Shirling, public information officer of ODOT District 2.

Although it's law that's already in place, ODOT said drivers still need a reminder. In Ohio, there were 6,000 work-zone crashes in 2016.

"I think having the different equipment there is going to draw people in to learn more about the Move Over law and other safety initiatives. We'll have distracted driving information as well," Shirling said.

The event is being held at the northbound I-75 rest stop south of Findlay on Wednesday, where the ODOT districts, law enforcement agents, utility workers, tow truck companies and emergency personnel will be present to answer questions and shed light on the law.

"We're having it at a rest area because we wanted to also catch people that were driving through our state," said Shirling. "That rest area is the last one before you head into the Findlay I-75 construction zone."

The event is open to the public and is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.