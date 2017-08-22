Local veteran shows support for the new Afghanistan War strategy

A Toledo veteran of the war in Afghanistan says he is pleased with President Donald Trump's pledge to send more troops into the war-torn country.

Retired Army Specialist Clint Gr antham says he watched the president's speech Monday night with mixed emotions.

“Like a lot of people, I'm on the fence saying we shouldn't add more troops,” Gr antham said. “But the part of me that was there is like yes, we have to add more troops, because we can't let what happened in Iraq happen in Afghanistan."

Gr antham saw first hand the fight in Afghanistan. His army unit was deployed as a part of the surge in Afghanistan in 2010. He fought as a rifleman.

"You don't see them in the villages, you don't see who's attacking you," Gr antham said. “Sniper fire was random. You have a lot of I.E.D.'s, suicide bombers "

But even with the unpredictability of warfare in the country, Gr antham says he is encouraged that more troops will help maintain some sort of order in the country despite the threat of ISIS and the Taliban in the region. He says does not want all that he and his brothers in arms fought for to be in vain.

"I don't like the analogy 'It's what we signed up for' because it's not what we signed up for," Grantham said. "But we did sign up to do the right thing you know, help out where we needed to help out and take care of the bad guys."

Even though he lost close friends in combat, Grantham says it is important to keep up the fight.

"We can't make it to where, what we've been doing is for nothing," Grantham said.



Gr antham is currently a graduate student at Bowling Green State University. He plans to go into social work with the VA, to help other veterans.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.