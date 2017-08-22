Young Ohio man among 10 sailors missing after ship collision

CABLE, Ohio (AP) - A young Ohio man engaged to be married next year is among 10 U.S. sailors missing since the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker off the coast of Singapore.

Jacob Drake is 21 and graduated from Triad High School. His relatives gathered Tuesday at their home in Cable, a rural village 50 miles west of Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the family has been told Drake is among the missing but is waiting for further word from the Navy.

Drake's 20-year-old fiancee, Megan Partlow, says she wants "him to be safe." She says she last heard from him by text Sunday.

Boston Gregg graduated with Drake and says everyone he knows is praying for him.

The Navy says it'll keep searching for the sailors until the probability of discovering them "is exhausted."

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

