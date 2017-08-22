Come on Down: Stranahan Theater to host "Price is Right Live"

You may have dreamed at some point to hear an announcer say your name followed by the words "Come on down." That dream may be realized in this fall in Toledo.

The Stranahan Theater and Great Hall is set to host "The Price is Right Live" stage show in November.

The show allows contestants to play some of the most popular games of the classic game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and even a new car.

So far, the stage shows has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes.

The show will kick off on November 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Stranahan box office and on the theater's website.

There is no purchase necessary to register as a contestant, though to register, you must be 18 years or older. For rules and regulations, call the Stranahan box office.

