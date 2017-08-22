Money Talks News: Giving a strong video interview

If you're one of the millions of unemployed Americans, you might find some interesting changes as you start your job hunt.

About 60 percent of companies with more than 20 employees routinely conduct interviews via live video chat. So how can you prepare for this?

First, make sure you have decent webcam. That will run you about $40. It will likely be better than the one you have on your laptop and because it is separate, you can have a nice background behind you.

Next, make sure you have good internet connection. If you do not have a good connection at your home, think about going somewhere with better connection.

Also, make sure your lighting is strong, particularly the lighting on you.

A good tip is to find a friend with video-chat and experiment with lighting, background and even clothes. The more practice, the better.

Also, make sure you feet a firmly planted on the floor. That will keep you from fidgeting.

And as with any interview, be yourself.

For more tips, head to Money Talks News and search "video interview."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.