Bedford Township becomes proactive about water safety

Bedford Township is keeping a close eye on the water quality too. Township residents get their drinking water from Toledo. When the water crisis happened in 2014, the township was left dry.

The Bedford Township officials are telling their residents they're teaming up with other communities to make sure they have clean drinking water.

"We have with Dundee. They have a water tanker that we can bring to the township hall for resident to use and we also have an agreement with the Francis YMCA that people can take showers there and so on," said Al Prieur, the Deputy Supervisor of Bedford Township.

All of the preparations by township officials may give some residents comfort, but others are still stocking up on their own water supply.

"I think if you probably looked back ten years ago the news wasn't reporting on water quality. You took it for advantage that you'd turn your tap on and you had water," said Prieur.

One resident said she wasn't worried in 2014 and isn't too worried now. But she believes good water quality starts with us.

"I think we have to be good stewards of what we have and do our best to use our resources wisely and take care of things," said Linda Wilson a Bedford Township Resident.

Wilson said the City of Toledo needed to take control and make the updates needed to treat the water. She also said she's glad Bedford Township is taking matters into their own hands.

"I do think we should be prepared. and like I said do what we can and be good stewards of what we have but I'm not going to worry about it," said Wilson.

"This isn't something you want to go through again if you don't have to," said Prieur.

He also said he's a member of the South County Water Board in Monroe County and at each meeting they take a detailed look at the water quality and algae bloom that right now is along the Michigan Shoreline of Lake Erie.

