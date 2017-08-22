Nonstop flights to Charlotte from Toledo Express to generate millions

Starting Tuesday, American Airline is offering nonstop flights to Charlotte from Toledo Express starting Tuesday.

This new option is expected to generate more than $15 million for the Toledo community as well 30 percent more traffic at the airport.

"I really like it, I think the people will like it. You can go to Charlotte and go anywhere. so that's going to be really great, if you want to go to the Caribbean, if you want to go to Florida or Texas you can," said Robert Shepard, a traveler headed to Charlotte.

Charlotte is American Airlines second biggest hub. From there, travelers can fly to 24 different countries.

From August until the end of the year, passengers flying to Charlotte as their final destination will be able to park at the airport for free.

"We've already got some flights in the next couple days that are already sold out completely so we are excited about the success of this," said Paul Toth, the CEO of Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

There will be two flights a day with one leaving at 7 a.m. and the other around 1:30 p.m. Each flight will hold around 50 passengers and for most weekends this fall, round trip flights will be around $270.

"What appears to be a small win to most people really is a big win when people come in here they rent cars they stay in Toledo instead of another community when they're doing business," said Toth.

"It's just perfect, we love it, we're going to love it and we are also going to support it and we hope a lot of Toledoans do too," said Shepard.

