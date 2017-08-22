Toledo native pilot flies plane home

Those in the area who are looking to fly out for a vacation will have an easier time doing so when using Toledo Express Airport.

Tuesday, American Airlines welcomed the first nonstop flight from Charlotte to Toledo, with the co-pilot being a Toledo native.

Gary McGinnis grew up around planes. His mother, Kathy McGinnis was a flight attendant for 40 years and found out she was pregnant with Gary while she was on a plane.

Gary lives in Oregon and is stationed in Dayton, but on Tuesday he was able to fly home, thanks to Toledo Express Airport's new nonstop option to Charlotte.

"It's like wow, his dream came true," said Kathy.

It was a special day for Toledo Express Airport and the McGinnis family as they all felt a little emotional.

"It just kind of chokes me up because that's my son, flying that plane," explained Kathy.

"I think it really helps a lot because we always tried to check here for all of the other airlines, I've worked for. I've always tried to come in here at some point, so I like to really support it. Not that Detroit is bad or anything, it's just so much more convenient," said Gary.

The planes at Toledo Express only fly about 100 people out of the city a day.

"A lot of these smaller markets with 50 to 80 seat airplanes and just looking at some of the flights in the future it just seems like a lot of connection opportunities," said Gary.

But, whatever connection Gary is making, his mom says Toledo will always be home.

"He's traveled all over the world and he still likes northwest Ohio so I guess that says something for northwest Ohio," said Kathy.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.