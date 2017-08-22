Perrysburg school bus system causes frustration

A firestorm of parents took to social media hoping their voices would be heard after the start of the school year was not as smooth as planned.

With the new intermediate school that opened in Perrysburg this year, a complete overhaul of the transportation system was created, which many say is flawed and broken.

Perrysburg parent Jenna Collins, has three kids in the district and never had a problem with the buses until her daughters first day of school this year.

"It was the first day of school. We were very excited and getting them off the bus is my favorite part of the day," said Collins.

School let out at 3:45 p.m. but her daughters did not make it home till 5:30 p.m.

"The girls got off the bus and tears were rolling down their faces," explained Collins.

Though Collins said bus times are improving, many parents say with the Perrysburg school days being lengthened to accommodate for the new bus schedule and now with a 45-minute to an hour bus ride home, the days are just too long for youngsters.

This very issue is something Kelly Embank said she tried to warn the district about.

"I'm not saying my proposed plan would have worked or if it would have alleviated some of this bus fiasco, but it would have shortened the day which would have made the commute shorter in the grand scheme of things," said Embank.

The district is listening and working each day to improve the routes

"We are working on it we worked through the weekend to reroute buses and work on routes and now with the start of a new week buses are getting there on time," said Aura Norris with Perrysburg Schools.

But the school district said this is something that could take weeks, if not months to perfect with parents input.

"Our goal is to get the kids to school and home as quickly as possible but also safely," said Norris.

On Wednesday, all of the buses made it to their destinations on time except one.

Superintendent Tom Hosler says there are still limitations due to overcrowding on the buses. Sometimes, students have to sit three to a seat.

But Hosler says the district continues to work out the problem as they have had to rebuild the system from the ground up.

During the confusion, many parents were upset that they could not get through to the district. The school district is now working to improve the line of communication and have now placed a bus stop review form on their website.

