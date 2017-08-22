Toledo-area baby born during solar eclipse

Every birth is special, but being born during a solar eclipse is extra special and one baby in the area did just that.

Her name is Millie and was birthed at Bay Park Hospital in Oregon.

Although she wasn't named after the eclipse, she was named after a family member, her family said they will be sure to tell her about her special birthday.

"Seeing that makes people more fiery and ambitious and a lot or energy. I definitely will tell her cause i think its pretty cool it was during the eclipse she was born," said mother Janelle Degener.

The "moon child" was born at seven pounds and 21 inches.

