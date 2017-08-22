Toledo mayoral candidate plans to save Toledo money

Lucas County Treasurer and Toledo mayoral candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz says he has a plan to save the city money.

The democrat said there are parts of city and county government that could be consolidated.

He also said the money that would be saved by the consolidation could then be used to pay for basic services like road repair.

“We can take a step toward improving service delivery by eliminating redundant ways. Those aren’t just empty words, there is a real plan to achieve that. All we have to do is be courageous enough to stand up and do somethings a little differently than we’ve done before and not be afraid of what the status quo thinks,” said Kapszukiewicz.

The primary election is on Tuesday, September 12.

