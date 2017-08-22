Local Dealership reacts to news Chinese car company looking to buy Jeep brand

The Chinese car company Great Wall said it wants to buy the Jeep brand from Fiat Chrysler. The Jeep brand alone is estimated to be worth more money than all of Fiat Chrysler combined.

Jeep dealerships in Toledo are obviously paying close attention to a potential sale.

"I can't say if it's going to be good or bad. At this point, it's just hearsay, what's going on," said President of Grogan's Towne and Charlie's Dodge, Dennis Amrhein.

Amrhein isn't jumping to conclusions just yet, but talk of a sale to Chinese Company Great Wall has his attention. He said discussion of the company

just buying the Jeep brand, could get complicated.

The Toledo-made Jeep is a big seller for Grogan's Towne. Amrhein said he's been through a number of changes over the years, but it does make him a bit nervous at the thought of losing Jeep.

"I don't know if we would stay a Jeep franchise, or if we would be a Chrysler, Dodge, Ram franchise. It's really questionable right now. Nobody knows those answers right now," said Amrhein.

Amrhein said he hopes Fiat Chrysler would not just sell off the Jeep Brand.

"Jeep is the product, there's no question about it," he said.

But what about the workers who build the Toledo-made Jeep Wrangler?

The President of the United Auto Workers, Local 12, Bruce Baumhower said the union is used to change.

"We worked for the French and it was a cultural change because they were here and they were very active. Then the Germans bought us and then the Italians bought us with Fiat and we got used to that, so if the Chinese buy us, we'll just make it work like we have all the other ones," said Baumhower.

Baumhower said in fact, it's already happening. Chinese company Midea bought the Kuka plant, which does Wrangler sub assembly in north Toledo, earlier this year and there really hasn't been a change on the floor.

