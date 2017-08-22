Willis Day Building may thrive again

Another building that has been vacant for a long time in downtown Toledo, may be coming back to life.

A regional vice president with UHaul said the company agreed in principal to purchase the Willis Day Building. However, there is nothing signed.

If successful, it would take at least a year to renovated the building located on Washington and Michigan Street.

The company's vision is to use the building to stock moving supplies to provide storage space for people living downtown.

