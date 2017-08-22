Springfield HS assistant coach charged for child porn

A Toledo man has been charged for receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, Smith had over 20 computer files and images of children being sexually abused and/or raped.

The indictments said that the events took place between March 15 and August 10, 2017.

Court documents say Smith confessed to the crime, allegedly telling police he regretted watching the videos but could not pull himself away.

Smith was an assistant coach for Springfield High School's football team and has been with the team since 2013. He was placed on administrative leave more than a week ago.

Springfield superintendent Dr. Matthew Geha says he will recommend Smith's termination during a board meeting Thursday.

"This specific case is very alarming and very sad for a lot of people," Dr. Geha said. "Springfield has great employees. Those that were in place took action once they knew about this did a great job with our children and with our teams. We don't want this to every happen again."

The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service in Toledo and is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballad Tangeman.

