Toledo man accused of urinating on Halloween candy at department store

Police arrested a man Monday they say urinated on Halloween candy at a Toledo department store.

According to Toledo police, Christopher Burks, 48, entered an 'employees only' storage at Kohl's on Monroe Street. After entering the room, police say Burks urinated over Halloween candy stored inside.

Police say more than $600 of the candy was destroyed.

Police arrested Burks an arrested him on charges of criminal damaging or endangering property.

