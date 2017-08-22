The Arts Commission looking for artists to create mural - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Arts Commission looking for artists to create mural

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: The Arts Commission website) (Source: The Arts Commission website)
WATERVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

The Arts Commission in Toledo and the Kroger Company are coming together in hopes to install a mural to the Kroger store located on Waterville-Swanton Road in Waterville.

The Arts Commission has announced a Request for Qualifications to find artists, over 18, and/or artist teams, for the mural project. 

The theme of the mural is a celebration of the spirit of the Waterville community with a budget of $10,000.

Artists and artist teams interested are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, resume and three images to the Arts Commission. Everything must be submitted digitally to   Art in Public Places Coordinator, Nathan Mattimoe at nmattimoe@theartscommission.org.

The deadline for submission is August 31. 

Nathan Mattimoe, can be contacted for more information at 419-254-2787 or nmattimoe@theartscommission.org.

The timeline for the project is listed below:

  • August 2, 2017 RFQ Direct Call Launched
  • August 31, 2017 Deadline for Submission of Qualifications
  • September 1, 2017 Start RFQ Review
  • September 8, 2017 Finalists Notified
  •  October 9, 2017 Proposals Due
  • October 10, 2017 Revisions Requested as Needed
  • October, 24th Revisions Due
  •  November 1, 2017 Project Awarded
  • January 19, 2018 Mural Installed

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly