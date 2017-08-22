The Arts Commission looking for artists to create mural

The Arts Commission in Toledo and the Kroger Company are coming together in hopes to install a mural to the Kroger store located on Waterville-Swanton Road in Waterville.

The Arts Commission has announced a Request for Qualifications to find artists, over 18, and/or artist teams, for the mural project.

The theme of the mural is a celebration of the spirit of the Waterville community with a budget of $10,000.

Artists and artist teams interested are encouraged to submit a letter of interest, resume and three images to the Arts Commission. Everything must be submitted digitally to Art in Public Places Coordinator, Nathan Mattimoe at nmattimoe@theartscommission.org.

The deadline for submission is August 31.

Nathan Mattimoe, can be contacted for more information at 419-254-2787 or nmattimoe@theartscommission.org.

The timeline for the project is listed below:

August 2, 2017 RFQ Direct Call Launched

August 31, 2017 Deadline for Submission of Qualifications

September 1, 2017 Start RFQ Review

September 8, 2017 Finalists Notified

October 9, 2017 Proposals Due

October 10, 2017 Revisions Requested as Needed

October, 24th Revisions Due

November 1, 2017 Project Awarded

January 19, 2018 Mural Installed

