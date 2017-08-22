Retrial for scalded boy's dad begins; defense seeks mistrial

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A retrial for the father of a 4-year-old boy who died after the boy's stepmother put him in a scalding bath has begun with defense attorneys asking the judge in Ohio to declare a third mistrial.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Robert Ritchie's attorneys made the motion after testimony began Monday in Ritchie's trial in Warren County. The judge says he will rule Tuesday.

Ritchie's first two trials ended in mistrials. His attorneys moved for a third mistrial after being provided the wrong witness' transcript used to impeach a police officer on the witness stand Monday.

Prosecutors say Ritchie failed to get medical treatment that could have saved Austin Cooper's life. The defense says Ritchie's wife covered up her crime.

Ritchie has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

