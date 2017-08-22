BGSU implements efforts to combat sexual assault on campus

The Bowling Green State University Sexual Assault Task Force has issued a a final report of recommendations to address sexual assault on the university’s campuses.

The task force, which is made up of students, faculty, staff and a victim advocate, reviewed university policies and procedures for Title IX and sexual assault. They also bench marked university efforts against best practices from across the country and provided recommendations to improve policies, campus culture, and education and prevention efforts.

“It definitely changed things for me and changed how my entire plan went just because I can’t even handle going back to school right now,” said Chelsea Halm, a sexual assault survivor.

Chelsea spoke up about her assault on social media back in April, the campus surrounded her, but she did not return to BGSU this year because of the incident and how it was handled. She believes these recommendations happened too late.

“Now I feel like this is just kind of damage control for them and it’s not actually a serious thing,” said Halm.

Chelsea’s decision to share her story online prompted to creation of the task force back in May. They believe their recommendations will change the campus culture for everyone at BGSU.

“[Sexual assault] is something we need to eradicate not only on this campus, but across the county,” said President of BGSU Mary Ellen Mazey. “So this means a great deal to me to see what Bowling Green State University can do to change the processes, to educate, and to ensure that our students are protected and safe on this campus.”

Part of that direction includes a new sexual assault and conduct policy. The policy supports the environment of reporting incidents.

"Sexual assault is not only a crime committed by a perpetrator against a victim, but a societal problem in which all of us have a role to play,” said Alex Solis, task force co-chair. “We made prominent priorities as far as the center, the policy and the process, so therefore that students could be affected positively from prevention all the way to care."

The task force was made up of students, faculty, staff and a victim advocate. They were asked to review the policies, for Title IX and sexual assault, find other successful programs, and give recommendations that improve policies, campus culture and education/prevention efforts.

“This place is your home whether you’re a commuter or a residential student, so we want to make sure that it’s safe,” said Solis. “You’re here to get an education, but we have to ensure safety for all students.”

Along with mandatory training for students, faculty and staff, a male engagement coordinator will be added to the training to help engage men in prevention. Including and educating men in prevention has shown to decrease future risk.

“Preventing sexual assault is a challenge facing colleges and universities across the country. Combating it will take a long-term, concerted approach. Moving forward, our priorities will continue to include making sure survivors are properly supported and ensuring that our processes are thorough, fair, equitable and respectful," added Mazey.

They plan to create a new center focused on sexual violence prevention, advocacy and wellness, improve the reporting, investigating and hearing process for all involved with stronger support services even adding staff like a male engagement coordinator.

The task force also plans to increase training and education on campus some of it mandatory with a more focus on the cultural movement “It’s On Us.”

The university will adopt all of the recommendations. Implementation has already started with some still to be done like changing the sexual assault and conduct policy that’s still in draft form.

Students say they are encouraged by the progress made over the summer.

“Last year we didn’t really feel as though our problems were being addressed,” said Christina Xenakis, a student at BGSU, who attend a rally in support of sexual assault victims on BGSU’s campus last year. “But it’s nice to know coming into this year that giant steps have been made and that we’re making public statements and things are physically being done.”

“It makes me feel safe,” said Alexis Anderson, a transfer student new to BGSU. “It makes me feel that the school cares about my well-being and my safety and that’s a great feeling.”

BGSU says they will be taking feedback throughout the year on their policy’s as well as ensuring they work as they were intended. If you want to learn more about what the university is doing you can go to their comprehensive website.

