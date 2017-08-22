Man charged in triple-deadly crash sentenced 21 years in prison

Alejandro Ramirez-Jaramillo, 26, is charged with vehicular homicide. (Source: Lucas County Sheriff's Office)

The man responsible for the deaths of three people in a deadly crash will spend more than two decades in jail.

Alejandro Jaramillo ran a stop sign and slammed into another car in Jerusalem Township in March.

Jaramillo, living in the country illegally, was driving drunk at the time of the crash.

The crash killed Robin and Barbara Shellhammer and their daughter, Whitney Meinke.

Jaramillo will spend 21 years behind bars.

Jaramillo pleaded not guilty to the charges in April.

