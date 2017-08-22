New restaurant joins the Shops at Fallen Timbers

Lima-based company Good Food Restaurants announced it will open the sixth location of its popular Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill at the Shops at Fallen Timers.

The restaurant, located next to Attitudes A Salon, is set to open on December 5.

The restaurant will occupy a more than 10,000-square foot stand-alone building and will feature a 250-seat dining room, two patios, two banquet rooms and a full bar.

The grill will also house a wood-burning fireplace and kids' arcade area, along with a pickup entrance for carryout meals.

Beer Barrel Pizza & Grill also has locations in Lima, Columbus and Findlay.

Visit here for the restaurant's full menu.

