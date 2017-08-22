AG Mike DeWine discusses state services at UT

We all know the state government works for us, but how often do we take advantage of what it has to offer?

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine visited Toledo to make it clear that Ohioans can contact his office any time for a variety of needs.

Particularly, when you are the victim of a crime.

"If you're a victim of a crime, there's a law that if you've lost money under certain circumstances, you may be able to get some money from a fund that exists in the state to help victims of crime," DeWine said.

He spoke at a resource forum for community leaders at the University of Toledo, but assures his office is available to all Ohioans.

