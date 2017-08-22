Toledo Zoo offers senior discounts

If you're age 60 or better, September and October are made for you at the Zoo.

That's what the Toledo Zoo says to inspire those who might think they're too old for the zoo to become a kid again with Senior Discovery Days.

During these months, seniors receive free parking in the Anthony Wayne Trail lot and a free small coffee and mini muffin at the Timberline Bakery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Friday.

Seniors will also receive a 20 percent discount on merchandise in Zoo gift shops along with a $5 discount on any Zoo membership on weekdays during those months.

Tuesdays are a double whammy in September and October. On top of the free snack and parking, seniors receive free Zoo admission and fun activities including concerts and bingo.

Some tours and events require pre-registration. Visit here for more information.

