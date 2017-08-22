Drivers, students should brush up on school bus safety every year

School bus safety may seem like common sense, but it's important that both riders and drivers are up to speed on the rules to avoid any accidents.

Transportation professionals say students should stay back away from the road when waiting for the bus to pick them up.

Students should also remember to watch and listen to the school bus driver in case the driver needs to warn them of any danger before walking out into the road.

Drivers need to pay extra attention when they see a school bus on the road. The bus driver will first activate their yellow lights, which means drivers need to start slowing down.

Once the bus has activated its red lights and stop sign, it is ready to pick up passengers. Under no circumstances should anyone try to drive around the bus at this point.

Sgt. Shawn Fosgate of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will sometimes drive behind buses in the morning, something that drivers appreciate.

"It gives them an extra sense of safety because we are visible behind them, so people are going to obey the laws a little bit more than they would if we weren't there," said Sgt. Fosgate.

Another reason that drivers need to approach buses with caution is because you never know when a child will dart out into the road.

Being vigilant and extra careful will give everyone a safe and successful school season.

