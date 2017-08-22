Recycle old eclipse glasses so others can enjoy the phenomenon

So you bought glasses to watch the eclipse, and the next eclipse won't hit our area until 2024.

Now what do you do with them?

Astronomers Without Borders want you to give those glasses a second chance to travel the world.

The organization and its partners want to collect eclipse glasses to be sent to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019.

The program is designed to help spread STEM resources around the world.

Don't throw away those eclipse glasses just yet. Astronomers Without Borders say information on how to participate in the program will be coming soon.

Visit the Astronomers Without Borders Facebook page to learn more.

