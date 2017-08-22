Sandusky Co. Fair celebrates 165 years

The Sandusky County Fair will be celebrating 165 years as the fair kicks off on August 22.

It's not light work being the one of the oldest fairs in Ohio, with officials saying they started planning for the 2017 fair shortly after last year's ended.

"We basically work all year long for this one week," said Harold Overmyer, Sandusky County Ag. Society President.

The slogan, "Your Sandusky County Fair!" highlights the reason that the fair continues to be a success, which Overmyer said is the thousands of children, parents and grandparents that attend the fair every year.

Overmyer said they have made efforts to add new attractions to appeal to a wider spectrum of fairgoers of all ages in an effort to entertain struggling families who may not have had a chance to take a family vacation this year.

The fair begins with opening ceremonies hosted by the Exchange Club of Fremont on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Fair events include the National Tractor Pullers on August 26, as well as a classic car, truck and motorcycle show topped off with a free concert by Phil Dirt and The Dozers on August 27.

Admission for the fair is $8 which includes all mechanical rides, multiple daily grounds shows, all 4-H and open class exhibits, and all live music shows.

Tickets for any grandstand show can be purchased at the grandstands or the secretary's office.

The fair is located at 901 Rawson Avenue in Fremont and runs through August 27.

