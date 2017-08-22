Woman in court for allegedly beating, robbing man

An east Toledo woman accused of beating and robbing a man will face a judge Tuesday.

Police say the 68-year-old victim was helping Christina Cashen load items into his car when Cashen got into the backseat and began choking him.

A 17-year-old accomplice then beat the victim, who suffered broken bones and a punctured lung.

There is no word on if the teen has been arrested.

Cashen is being charged with aggravated robbery.

She is being held on a $100,000 bond and will next appear in court on August 29.

