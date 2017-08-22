Toledo breaks top ten on 'Fattest US Cities' list

Toledo has made it into the top ten of a list that unsavory to be on.

On a list of the 50 Fattest Cities in the United States, Toledo comes in at number eight, according to MSN.

The ranking is based on the size of the population, and how much of that population smokes, binge drinks, and is physically inactive or obese.

Toledo's Fat City Score rounds out at 42.86.

If this makes you discouraged, our neighbors to the west cracked the top ten as well. Fort Wayne, Indiana wins first place as the fattest city in the United States.

You can view the full list here.

