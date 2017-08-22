Police searching for 7-Eleven robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for 7-Eleven robber

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for the person who robbed an east Toledo store Monday night.

The robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven on Navarre Avenue and White Street.

Police say a man came into the store with a weapon and robbed it.

The store manager said the man was armed with a knife and looked like he was a teenager around 5'3" tall.

The man got away with an unknown amount of money. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The manager said this is the second robbery of the store in the last year.

Police are review the video surveillance to determine what happened.

The manager said business is operating as normal.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly